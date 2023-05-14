 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo

Sunday May 14, 2023

Kate Middleton surprised fans with her musical flair as she played the piano in 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Just minutes into the show, Kate, 41, was seen sat at a piano to perform as part of the opening in a pre-recorded clip. She contributed a short instrumental piano performance to the opening sequence film of the popular European contest.

The Princess of Wales had joined last year’s champions, Kalush Orchestra, in performing their winning entry, Stefania at the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Her performance was created by composers, arrangers and musical directors Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, and was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace released a set if images of the Kate from the recordings as she wore a blue off-the-shoulder dress.

In one closeup image, Kate could be seen smiling as she sat down at the piano. Another shot showed a wider angle of the room, with the Princess of Wales at the piano looking out a window.

The Princess of Wales reportedly learned the piano when she was child and took “great comfort” in playing music throughout the pandemic.

Kate first played publicly alongside singer Tom Walker during the Christmas carol concert she hosted on December 8th, 2021.

“Music was very important to [her] during the lockdowns,” a royal source said at the time, via People Magazine. “She also recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way.”

