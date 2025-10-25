Royal family further cutting ties with Prince Andrew to 'protect monarchy': 'Real rarity'

The royal family is cutting further ties with disgraced Prince Andrew to protect the monarchy, a royal expert has claimed after his crest and banner was removed from Windsor Castle.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard said the royal family’s this move is further humiliation for Andrew.

She said, "Andrew's further shame and humiliation … Another nail in the coffin. His status truly diminished. The royal family are further cutting ties with Andrew to protect the monarchy. He is slowly being banished!"

"It will have been taken down to prevent further public outcry and a sign that there is a moral code and no-nonsense policy within the royal family,” Helena said and added “This will cut deep with Andrew as his dear mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, is laid to rest in the crypt, St George’s Chapel. The chapel was his sanctuary and solace."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich tells the outlet, removal is ‘really exceptionally’ rare action and ‘absolutely ghastly’ for Andrew, reserved for most serious breaches for indeed high treason or rebellion against the Crown, ‘real rarity’ in royal history.

The expert further said, "It’s not just symbolic but a substantial way the royal family is determined to now distance themselves from him, driven by Prince William."