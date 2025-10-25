Britons push to rename Prince Andrew Street amid growing royal scandal

Residents of a Maidenhead street named after Prince Andrew are campaigning to change its name, saying they feel embarrassed and uncomfortable living on a road honoring the disgraced royal.

According to GB News, the Berkshire street, named in 1960 to mark Andrew’s birth, lies just 11 miles from Windsor’s Royal Lodge, where the prince resides.

Calls for a renaming have intensified after Andrew relinquished his royal title last week amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s an embarrassing association,” said Tom Kirk, a homeowner who recently moved to the area with his family. “Whenever you tell someone your address, there are always raised eyebrows.”

Several residents have contacted Windsor and Maidenhead Council to ask about the process for renaming the road.

GB News reported that the council said any change would require unanimous consent from affected homeowners and public notice at both ends of the street.

Longtime residents acknowledged the administrative challenges from updating passports to bank details but many agree the name has become untenable.

The controversy comes as new allegations about Andrew’s past conduct surface, and as reports suggest King Charles may be negotiating his brother’s departure from the Royal Lodge estate.