Princess Beatrice's husband returns home as York family turmoil eases

While his royal in-laws faced one of their most turbulent weeks in years, Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was busy sightseeing and travelling across Asia.

The 41-year-old property developer shared a photo from Mumbai on Saturday with the caption “time to go home,” signalling the end of a week-long journey that also included stops in Malaysia and India.

Earlier, he had posted views of Kuala Lumpur’s skyline and a series of images from Mumbai , from harbour boats to the Gateway of India and lavish dining settings, suggesting a packed travel itinerary before his return to Britain.

The Instagram update came as the York family endured mounting scrutiny.

Prince Andrew is reportedly in advanced talks to vacate Royal Lodge, his longtime Windsor residence, following renewed controversy linked to his past scandals.

The Duke’s banner was also removed from St George’s Chapel this week after he agreed to relinquish his title.

Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have kept low profiles amid the fallout. Beatrice was seen driving into Royal Lodge on Monday.



