Meghan Markle's plan after losing Duchess title at Prince William's hand leaks

Geo News Digital Desk
October 25, 2025

The ‘secret’ plan Meghan Markle is working on, for the day she looses her title of Duchess of Sussex has just come out, and Daily Mail reporter Sharon Hunt shared everything.

She highlighted the whole situation in a piece for the outlet and started by highlighting how “pressing” an issue royal titles have become within palace walls.

Given Prince Andrew’s predicament over his own titles, which he relinquished the use of; only to be met with more ‘permanent’ calls may be causing issues in Montecito as it “may also be giving Meghan and Prince Harry pause for thought.”

While the writer made clear that by comparison “the Sussexes' conduct since stepping back from their royal roles bears no comparison to the gravity of the allegations against Andrew. Not even close.” Still “this week's developments reveal a modernised Royal Family unwilling to sidestep controversy – and prepared to act decisively when titles become untenable.”

Hence, the possibility of the Sussexes meeting this fate as well could be ‘just a matter of time once William takes the throne’.

And “the Sussexes may have already laid the groundwork for this eventuality – with a strategy to preserve their brand, even if their titles are no more.”

According to Hint this preservation attempt publically started when Meghan clarified Mindy Kailing’s attempt at calling her ‘Meghan Markle’ instead of a name she prefers which is ‘Meghan Sussex’.

“Yes, our first instinct may have been to cringe at the terse dressing-down. But in doing so, did we overlook a telling clue about the Sussexes' long-term strategy to safeguard their royal brand?” the writer pondered in her piece.

“Could the strategy be to pivot from 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex' to simply 'Meghan Sussex'? To me, the signs point to yes.”

“As Meghan and Harry continue forging their path in the US, their connection to the core Royal Family grows increasingly tenuous. A time may come when King Charles – or more likely his successor - finds cause to formally revoke their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Before concluding she added, “In anticipation of such a shift, have the couple - Meghan in particular - made the strategic move to adopt 'Sussex' as a de facto family surname? If so, it's a shrewd piece of forward planning.”

