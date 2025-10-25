 
Prince William 'determined to block' Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton meeting

Meghan Markle hopes the reunion with Kate Middleton would soften public opinion

Geo News Digital Desk
October 25, 2025

Prince William's major plan exposed as Meghan Markle wants to meet Kate Middleton

Prince William is 'determined to block' his wife Kate Middleton and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s meeting amid the duchess efforts to make peace with the royal family.

The Radar Online, citing royal insiders, has reported "As for Meghan, although America is home, she's keen to re-establish links with the royal family. They are carrying out a secret plan called 'Project Thaw,' and Meghan still believes they can all fully reconcile."

The royal sources said as part of "Project Thaw," Archie and Lilibet doting mother has instructed her team to set up a meeting with Kate Middleton.

Meghan hopes the reunion with Kate would soften public opinion of her and husband Prince Harry and help pave the way for their return to England.

However, separate insiders claimed William is 'determined to block' any such meeting or Meghan and Harry moving back to England.

Earlier, there were also reports Meghan is desperate to visit Britain as she wants to meet her sister-in-law Kate Middleton before Christmas.

According to a report by the Star magazine, the insiders said, “If the public sees she’s making a genuine effort to heal old wounds, and they see Kate accepting her back, it’s bound to soften their feelings towards her.”

