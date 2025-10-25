Princess Leonor shines at ceremony honouring Meghan's friend Serena Williams

Princess Leonor: File photo

Princess Leonor of Spain, the Princess of Asturias, took center stage at this year’s Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony, celebrating the 2025 laureates for their contributions across arts, sciences, and global cooperation.

In a video shared on the Spanish royal family’s official Instagram account, the young princess congratulated the winners, praising their “dedication, knowledge, and talent” for lighting “the way for a more just and progressive society.”

Her remarks were followed by a brief speech from her father, King Felipe VI, underscoring the importance of the awards in promoting excellence and shared human values.

The 2025 Princess of Asturias Award recipients include author Eduardo Mendoza for Letters, geneticist Mary-Claire King for Scientific and Technical Research, and the Museo Nacional de Antropología de México for Concord.

Other honorees are philosopher Byung-Chul Han for Communication and Humanities, sociologist Douglas Massey for Social Sciences, tennis legend Serena Williams for Sports, photographer Graciela Iturbide for Arts, and former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi for International Cooperation.

Serena Williams, who shares a friendship with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, often speaks about women’s empowerment, a theme the Duchess has also championed.

Established in 1981, the awards, regarded as Spain’s most prestigious honors, recognize individuals and institutions whose work has made a lasting impact on humanity.

The royal family’s social media post emphasized that the winners’ achievements “will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.”