Meghan Markle slammed over 'vile' move involving late Diana

Meghan Markle slammed over 'vile' Diana crash site video

Meghan Markle has been accused of a "vile" and "desperate" move.

Meghan came under fire when a video of her at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, the place where Princess Diana died in a car crash, made it to social media. The video was from the Duchess of Sussex’s Paris Fashion Week visit.

At the time, the Suits star had also quietly launched a new As Ever product, 2024 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

In the video, Meghan was seen sitting with her feet up in the back of a car and seeming to reflect while at the site. The video was part of the behind-the-scenes" material filmed for the Paris visit.

Insiders told Radar Online that the video was intended to "stoke publicity" for the surprise wine drop.

A Hollywood insider said: "The timing felt far too deliberate to be a coincidence. Meghan's camp knew that filming anywhere near that spot would draw massive attention. Pairing it with a wine launch called 'bright and balanced' rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.”

“Promoting a product is fine – but not against the backdrop of such a tragic location."

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April after featuring its products in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.