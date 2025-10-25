Meghan Markle could come full circle if she accepts new role

Meghan Markle is reportedly returning to the place where her royal story began.

According to a report , the Duchess of Sussex has been offered a new role as global ambassador for Soho House, the exclusive members’ club where she and Prince Harry famously had their first date.

Described by insiders as a “full-circle moment,” the position would reportedly involve helping the club revitalize its image after a period of waning buzz and criticism.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

Sources said that Meghan has been tapped to “modernize the magic” of Soho House, hosting events focused on empowerment and social impact across its global properties, including locations in Malibu and Mayfair.

While some close to the project call her involvement a strategic move to attract younger, socially conscious members, others remain skeptical about the substance of the role.

“Ambassador sounds glamorous, but what does that really mean? It could just be a title and a tab,” one member was quoted as saying.

Still, observers note that Meghan’s star power could help the club recapture its elite yet accessible allure.

As one royal commentator put it, “If anyone can make exclusivity sound inclusive again, it’s Meghan Markle.”