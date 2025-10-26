 
Meghan Markle accused of blindsiding Royals with betryal

Eleen Bukhari
October 26, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked everybody with their exit statement.

Back in 2020, when the Sandringham Talks with Queen Elizabeth II failed and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to live a more private life, the couple sent shockwaves around the Buckingham Palace walls.

Royal author Katie Nicholls explained: “I remember going straight to the Entertainment Tonight studios to cover this story, trying to reach every member of the palace press office that I could and every single line going to voicemail.”

“It was very evident that these palace courtiers were locked in crisis talks because they weren’t expecting the announcement either.

“It was absolutely thrown onto them,” Nicholls explained.

The couple announced in a statement that they have exited from their lives as Senior Royals before moving to Canada.

