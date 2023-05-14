 
Sunday May 14, 2023
BTS’ new OST track enters Top 20 of Spotify Global Charts

Sunday May 14, 2023

K-pop icons BTS enter the Top 20 of the Spotify Global Chart with their OST track for the 3D animated film Bastions. The song, which is called The Planet, has also topped Oricon’s Digital Daily Songs Chart.

Their agency BigHit Entertainment made the announcement on May 14th that they had topped the Oricon chart in Japan. They also debuted at No. 19 on Spotify’s Global Charts by accumulating around 2,956,589 streams in just one day.

The song previously swept the iTunes charts all across the globe pretty much immediately after its release, topping the lists in at least 68 regions.

The project from the group is quite surprising since they have not worked together as all eight members for quite some time since they have been on hiatus and are focusing on solo activities instead.

Eldest member Jin released his song The Astronaut, written by Coldplay, before he began his mandatory military service which will see him return in 2024. J-Hope similarly released his album Jack in the Box and his collaboration with J. Cole On The Street before he enlisted as well.

