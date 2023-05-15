'Ted Lasso' strange connection with Donald Trump revealed

Jason Sudeikis revealed he took inspiration from ex-President Donald Trump to shape his Ted Lasso's character.

During an interview with The Guardian, the 47-year-old revealed his ideas for the character were based on "belligerence."

However, he changed his mind to make the titular role "warm and fuzzy."

There's when the former United States 45th president came.

"It was the culture we were living in," Sudeikis continued. "I'm not terribly active online and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, 'OK, this is silly,' and then what he unlocked in people… I hated how people weren't listening to one another."

Sudeikis said, "things became very binary and I don't think that's the way the world works."

Debuted in August 2020, the sitcom follows the story of an American college football coach employed to train an English football team.

The show instantly clicked with the fans, leading Sudeikis to bag his first Emmy Award for Ted Lasso in 2021.

Moreover, the series would run for three seasons, as the current season would be it is last.

