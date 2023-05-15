 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez is scared her relationship with Ben Affleck will suffer again due to excessive interest of media in their personal lives.

The Shotgun Wedding star reportedly fears the Hypnotic star will divorce her due to paparazzi following them around everywhere and capturing every moment of their lives outside of their house.

J.Lo and Affleck have been spotted bickering on multiple occasions in the past few days including their heated exchange at the premiere of The Mother.

The father-of-two was also seen slamming the car door after Lopez got into it upon seeing the paparazzi filming them on May 11th, 2023.

Analyzing the couple’s recent appearances, body language expert Judi James claimed that Lopez is afraid that there could be "a repeat of the pressures that led to their first engagement.”

Back in 2004, Lopez and Affleck called off their engagement due to excessive media scrutiny. However, almost two decades later, the two found love again and exchanged vows in 2022.

“Their previous split left Jennifer 'heartbroken' and she did suggest that 'being under siege' from the press caused a problem for them as a couple, so seeing Ben get tetchy enough to slam her car door because they’re being photographed together getting coffee is not a good look,” she said.

"The car door incident came after some very sweet moments between the couple as they went off to get a coffee,” the expert added.

"Ben walks in front of Jennifer and his mood appears to have shifted. He opens the car door for her but fails to look at her as she climbs in, although he does glance before he shuts the door.

"His door-shutting gesture looks dramatic and angry although any irritation seems to be caused by and aimed at the photographers, who he continues to communicate with and gesticulate to once he gets to his side of the car.

"The worry is if he is again finding being 'under siege' difficult, which could in turn worry Jennifer if there was a repeat of the pressures that led to their first engagement and marriage being called off."



More From Entertainment:

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’
'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond
Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

'Ted Lasso' strange connection with Donald Trump revealed

'Ted Lasso' strange connection with Donald Trump revealed
Dave Chappelle rips San Francisco at surprise gig

Dave Chappelle rips San Francisco at surprise gig
Blac Chyna says her 'crazy fillers' on face were not 'worth it' video

Blac Chyna says her 'crazy fillers' on face were not 'worth it'
Kate Winslet takes shot at social media as she wins BAFTA TV

Kate Winslet takes shot at social media as she wins BAFTA TV
Addison Timlin calls it quits with Jeremy Allen White

Addison Timlin calls it quits with Jeremy Allen White
Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss should try relationship: Katie Maloney

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss should try relationship: Katie Maloney
Hannah Waddingham recalls reaction to 'Eurovision' gig

Hannah Waddingham recalls reaction to 'Eurovision' gig
Kanye West's fortunes favour him on Yeezy 2023 sale?

Kanye West's fortunes favour him on Yeezy 2023 sale?