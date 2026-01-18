Finn Wolfhard drives ‘SNL' comeback with ‘Stranger Things' surprise

Finn Wolfhard took centre stage during Saturday Night Live’s return to TV following a brief holiday break.

The 23-year-old actor and musician made his debut as the show’s host on January 17, with A$AP Rocky joining him as the evening’s musical guest.

However, what was understandably the standout moment of the latest episode was when Wolfhard’s Stranger Things co-stars crashed his opening monologue.

Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo appeared onstage to support the Netflix star’s hosting stint, his first high profile appearance since the popular series ended at the year’s turn.

Following his opening remarks, and a brief cameo by SNL castmate Marcello Hernandez, the It actor introduced “the new me” — a playful attempt at becoming a “man”, with his time as a child star long over.

“Stranger Things is over and I’m not a kid anymore,” Wolfhard made the announcement, which was quickly followed by his co-stars stepping into the camera lens and declaring, “And neither are we!”

The three actors then followed a bit of banter by toasting to Wolfhard’s hosting debut, with the former child star announcing, “And to us, child stars, who are now ready to do adult films,” to great laughter and applause.

Finn Wolfhard first rose to prominence after appearing on Stranger Things, initially released in 2016 and concluded on December 31, 2025. While the actor soon branched out into a successful acting career with appearances in two It films, the Ghostbusters franchise, and more.

He additionally boasts a fledgling musical career, something he said he plans to focus on more after the conclusion of his commitment to the Netflix hit.