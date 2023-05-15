Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

Actor Samuel L. Jackson will join Boyd Holbrook in the upcoming death-row drama Last Meals.

Jackson is set to play Walter, a former White House chef who now cooks last meals for inmates on death row at a maximum-security prison.

Holbrook will portray Reed, an inmate who goes on a hunger strike while under Walter's watch. Last Meals is directed by Andrew Levitas and written by Nicholls Fellowship winner Justin Piasecki reports Deadline.

The film was previously impacted by the pandemic and has been refashioned, with Delroy Lindo originally attached to the role now played by Jackson.

Last Meals is produced and co-financed by Renée Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment, along with Morgan Freeman, Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary and Michael McKay of Revelations Entertainment.

With a career spanning over several years, Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor and producer known for his prolific work in the film industry. He has acted in more than 100 movies, some of which include Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Unbreakable (2000), Shaft (2000) and Django Unchained.

Samuel L. Jackson is preparing to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Alongside Jackson, the show will feature Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn in co-starring roles.