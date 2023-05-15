 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in Last Meals
Samuel L. Jackson takes on disgraced White House chef role in 'Last Meals' 

Actor Samuel L. Jackson will join Boyd Holbrook in the upcoming death-row drama Last Meals.

Jackson is set to play Walter, a former White House chef who now cooks last meals for inmates on death row at a maximum-security prison.

Holbrook will portray Reed, an inmate who goes on a hunger strike while under Walter's watch. Last Meals is directed by Andrew Levitas and written by Nicholls Fellowship winner Justin Piasecki reports Deadline.

The film was previously impacted by the pandemic and has been refashioned, with Delroy Lindo originally attached to the role now played by Jackson.

Last Meals is produced and co-financed by Renée Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment, along with Morgan Freeman, Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary and Michael McKay of Revelations Entertainment.

With a career spanning over several years, Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor and producer known for his prolific work in the film industry. He has acted in more than 100 movies, some of which include Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Unbreakable (2000), Shaft (2000) and Django Unchained.

Samuel L. Jackson is preparing to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Alongside Jackson, the show will feature Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn in co-starring roles.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck video

Jennifer Lopez fears history will repeat itself in her relationship with Ben Affleck

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’

Kaley Cuoco pens tribute post for daughter Matilda: ‘You made me a mother’
'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

'He's got the work': Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to play James Bond
Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Angelina Jolie dating life has ‘vanished’ after Brad Pitt bitter divorce

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

'Ted Lasso' strange connection with Donald Trump revealed

'Ted Lasso' strange connection with Donald Trump revealed
Dave Chappelle rips San Francisco at surprise gig

Dave Chappelle rips San Francisco at surprise gig
Blac Chyna says her 'crazy fillers' on face were not 'worth it' video

Blac Chyna says her 'crazy fillers' on face were not 'worth it'
Kate Winslet takes shot at social media as she wins BAFTA TV

Kate Winslet takes shot at social media as she wins BAFTA TV
Addison Timlin calls it quits with Jeremy Allen White

Addison Timlin calls it quits with Jeremy Allen White
Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss should try relationship: Katie Maloney

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss should try relationship: Katie Maloney
Hannah Waddingham recalls reaction to 'Eurovision' gig

Hannah Waddingham recalls reaction to 'Eurovision' gig