 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has paid a touching tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana by following in her footsteps with Eurovision song contest cameo.

Reacting to Kate Middleton’s piano playing performance, royal expert Michael Cole said the Princess of Wales was following in the footsteps of Diana.

He explained, "And of course, she is a great admirer, she never met her, the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, and of course, Diana did something a little bit like this.

"Back in 1988, that's 35 years ago, she was visiting a music conservatoire in Melbourne, Australia and she was more or less ambushed and asked to play the piano and she did.”

Kate Middleton delighted the viewers when she made a surprise cameo in the opening scene of the Eurovision grand finale, playing piano as part of a rendition of last year’s winning song from Ukraine.

The video was posted on Instagram with caption, “A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool.”  

More From Royals:

Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals
Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video making people ‘slightly uneasy’ video

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video making people ‘slightly uneasy’
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles
King Charles issued stark warning days after coronation

King Charles issued stark warning days after coronation
Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’ video

Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’
Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs

Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs
Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career

Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career
Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry video

Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London video

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London
Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident

Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident