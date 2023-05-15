 
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video making people ‘slightly uneasy’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s video has been compared to a ‘one-dimensional TV advert’.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine brought these allegations and revelations to light.

She believes the couple’s new video has “an element of Netflix-style narcissism that makes me slightly uneasy. And though the footage shows us a lot, it actually tells us very little about the Waleses.”

“It's superficial, one-dimensional, like one of those adverts you see on TV in foreign hotels extolling the virtues of this or that tourist destination.”

“I hate to say it, but I'd almost rather watch one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's worthy wildlife docs. But maybe I'm wrong. Maybe this is exactly what everyone wants to see – the Princess of Wales up close in slow motion, from as many different angles as possible.”

