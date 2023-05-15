Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals

King Charles got a moment of relief after he interacted with his grandson Prince Louis amid exhausting coronation rehearsals.

The new monarch’s day appeared to have brightened after he saw the five-year-old after a tense practice session ahead of his crowning ceremony, which took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.

A source recalled the practicing ceremony while speaking to The Express, saying, “It was a long day and everyone was getting a little tired and stressed.”

“Even the King began to look a little worn down,” the insider said of King Charles. “He was sitting on the throne looking glum.”

“Then suddenly he looked to the side and saw Prince Louis standing beside him. His eyes lit up and he said, ‘Hello, Louis. I didn’t see you there,’” the insider recounted.

“You could see how much he adored the little boy. He put an arm around him and began showing him all the regalia.

“He explained everything to him and pointed out the different gems. In that snapshot the two of them seemed completely entranced. It was lovely to watch.”