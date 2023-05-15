 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals
Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals

King Charles got a moment of relief after he interacted with his grandson Prince Louis amid exhausting coronation rehearsals.

The new monarch’s day appeared to have brightened after he saw the five-year-old after a tense practice session ahead of his crowning ceremony, which took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.

A source recalled the practicing ceremony while speaking to The Express, saying, “It was a long day and everyone was getting a little tired and stressed.”

“Even the King began to look a little worn down,” the insider said of King Charles. “He was sitting on the throne looking glum.”

“Then suddenly he looked to the side and saw Prince Louis standing beside him. His eyes lit up and he said, ‘Hello, Louis. I didn’t see you there,’” the insider recounted.

“You could see how much he adored the little boy. He put an arm around him and began showing him all the regalia.

“He explained everything to him and pointed out the different gems. In that snapshot the two of them seemed completely entranced. It was lovely to watch.”

More From Royals:

Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day

Riley Keough remembers mom Lisa Marie Presley on Mother’s Day
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles
King Charles issued stark warning days after coronation

King Charles issued stark warning days after coronation
Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’ video

Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’
Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs

Royal photographer reveals importance of King Charles official portrait with heirs
Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career

Kate Middleton gets offer to pursue a new career
Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry video

Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as ‘spare’ Prince Harry

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London video

Prince Louis calls himself King Charles after 'paint' accident in London
Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident

Sophie's motorcade: Woman fighting for life after accident