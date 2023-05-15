 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton should never think of going toe-to-toe with Meghan Markle because she’s a ‘never-ending PR machine’.

These claims and admissions have been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

He started everything off during her interview with Sky News host Chris Kenny.

In her interview Ms Schofield warned Prince William and Kate Middleton about going up against someone like Meghan Markle because she’s like a “never-ending PR machine.”

She also went as far as to say, “I think the social media content is another way and an easier way for them to reach their audience on a regular basis.”

“We know that Catherine is very visual, a photographer,” after all. 

More From Royals:

Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales

Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales
Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?

Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs
King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed

King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed
Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’

Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’
Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals
Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Kate Middleton’s video harbors pure ‘Netflix-style narcissism’ video

Kate Middleton’s video harbors pure ‘Netflix-style narcissism’
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video making people ‘slightly uneasy’ video

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video making people ‘slightly uneasy’
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘manipulating’ King Charles