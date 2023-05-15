Ed Sheeran’s shocking revelation about Eminem’s role in curing childhood stutter

Ed Sheeran has recently explained how Eminem helped cure stutter as a child.



During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last week, the Shape of You hit-maker remembered receiving Eminem’s album titled The Marshall Mathers LP as a gift when he was nine-year-old.

“By learning that record and rapping it back-to-back to back-to-back, it cured my stutter,” said the Perfect singer.

Sharing details about his friendship with Eminem since 2017, Sheeran noted, “I think it's different with Eminem because he is quite reclusive, doesn't see or meet that many people.”

“I've known him now six years and we've done three songs together; I've played with him twice on stage,” stated Sheeran.

The crooner remarked, “He's another person I really relate to, as he lives in his hometown still and has his ecosystem around him.”

According to Insider, Sheeran and Eminem performed the latter’s 2000 hit Stan after the rapper was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sheeran mentioned that he got the call to do this duet while he was doing a music video, adding, “I was like, 'I can't say no. I can't.’ So, I got a plane straight after my music video, flew there for the song, and then that night flew back.”

“It was really worth it,” he concluded.