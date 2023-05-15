King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?

Prince William and King Charles have just come under fire for allegedly attempting to ‘use’ Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the Crown.

Royal journalist Tanya Gold made these admissions and claims.

She started the chat with Inews, and spoke out about Meghan Markle and how “The backlash against her was so bitter that people forget that, for a while, she made the monarchy look interesting.”

Mainly because “Now we have its default face, which is peevish, necrotic, and white. There are pretty children, but they are being used.”

“I am no monarchist,” she also clarified. “If others see the wound that monarchy heals – at least in their fantasies – I can only see the inadequacy, and the expense, of the bandage.”

“I am happy to watch the Windsors hang onto the crown by their fingertips with contortions because it’s a spectacle: exiling a duke here, opening a royal home there.”