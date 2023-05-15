 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?
King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?

Prince William and King Charles have just come under fire for allegedly attempting to ‘use’ Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the Crown.

Royal journalist Tanya Gold made these admissions and claims.

She started the chat with Inews, and spoke out about Meghan Markle and how “The backlash against her was so bitter that people forget that, for a while, she made the monarchy look interesting.”

Mainly because “Now we have its default face, which is peevish, necrotic, and white. There are pretty children, but they are being used.”

“I am no monarchist,” she also clarified. “If others see the wound that monarchy heals – at least in their fantasies – I can only see the inadequacy, and the expense, of the bandage.”

“I am happy to watch the Windsors hang onto the crown by their fingertips with contortions because it’s a spectacle: exiling a duke here, opening a royal home there.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie testifies to help Prince Harry win legal battle?

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie testifies to help Prince Harry win legal battle?
Kate Middleton’s ‘best is pretty bloody good’: No prima donna’ video

Kate Middleton’s ‘best is pretty bloody good’: No prima donna’
Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’ video

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’
Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales

Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales
Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?

Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs
Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’ video

Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’
King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed

King Charles future plans about Buckingham Palace revealed
Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’

Kate Middleton’ almost ‘superhuman’: ‘She can spin anything simultaneously’
Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Kate, William showing 'a more human side' of their lives via social media

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals

Prince Louis provided light relief to King Charles during exhausting coronation rehearsals
Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate

Charles' plans to slim down monarchy adding pressure on William, Kate