Prince William and Kate splash out on dream Windsor home

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly found their family sanctuary but settling into their new Windsor home has come with a hefty price tag.

William and Kate, together with their three children, are said to have relocated from Adelaide Cottage to the sprawling 8 bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park last autumn.

The royal couple secured a 20-year lease on the property, with plans to remain there until at least 2045, creating a private family base away from the spotlight.

According to reports, the move came with a significant upfront cost. William is said to have paid an estimated £42,000 in stamp duty when the lease was signed in July last year.

In certain cases, however, stamp duty can apply to high-value or long-term lease agreements.

The are paying £307,200 a year in rent, funded through their private income.

After Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2024, William later described the year as the most difficult of his life.

With Catherine now in remission, Forest Lodge has reportedly become a peaceful retreat where family life takes priority.

Away from official duties, weekends are said to be refreshingly ordinary. The couple reportedly enjoy quiet evenings watching television, with Catherine a fan of MasterChef and William keeping up with his beloved sports, while both are said to enjoy The Traitors.

Much of their time is also devoted to parenting duties, ferrying Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to parties, sporting fixtures and social events.