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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes ‘foolish' risk out of spite for King Charles

King Charles's brother lands in massive trouble amid ongoing investigation into shocking claims
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes ‘foolish&apos; risk out of spite for King Charles

King Charles’s brother ex-prince Andrew is currently being investigated for multiple allegations after the Epstein files opened a can of worms.

The former Duke of York previously caused a national security risk when it was revealed that a Chinese spy was one of his close acquaintances. Though, Andrew denies knowing the fact at the time.

New details have emerged about Andrew’s shady dealings and how Chinese and Russian intelligence operations “actively targeted” Andrew since he was a “useful idiot”.

An intelligence source has claimed that Andrew was “not blackmailed or otherwise coerced into this role”, but was a “willing participant in these schemes due to financial, sexual and personal reward”.

Historian Andrew Lownie revealed in his updated book that the disgraced ex-royal was “motivated” by “a long-standing hatred of his brother, Charles.

“AMW detested the attention and adulation Charles received as the future King, feeling he was best suited for the role and superior in general to the then Prince of Wales,” Lownie wrote.

“RIS used AMW’s sexual proclivities to establish a relationship rapport in order to exploit this mental condition for further gain.”

It is understood that Andrew and Charles were never really fond of each other as children. Andrew was often dubbed as the favourite son of Elizabeth II and the late Queen reportedly covered for his mistakes.

While there is no suggestion that Andrew knowingly helped Russian spies but it is indeed a foolish move to be involved in a situation like this.

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