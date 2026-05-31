Prince William set strict rule for inner circle as throne inches closer

Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, has done his best to provide his children with a normal upbringing because it was something that he was deprived of as young royal.

The Prince of Wales, despite holding immense power and influence with his position, often finds himself in restraints and has to make tough sacrifices owing to the responsibilities.

According to a royal source, William is “well off with a happy family” but he also has a “metaphorical straitjacket and a very heavy crown”.

William was seen recently shedding off his royal persona as he hung out with his friends in Turkey to watch the Europa League finals and support his favourite team Aston Villa. He was just a football ball fan with his friends that day.

The insider shared to DailyMail that William has to go through many lengths to enjoy moments like these, even if it means wearing a disguise. However, when he does hang out with his friends, he has a strict condition concerning his royal position.

He “dons an occasional disguise” via a change in his beard, or by wearing a hat and glasses and changing accents.

During these rare off-duty moments, “conversations about William’s current or future roles are strictly off-limits and generally revolve around family, their children, jobs, and sport”.

“Like all senior royals, he rarely lets his guard down with anyone,” the source explained, noting that the future King is “wary of getting too close to others”. Hence, his true inner circle is “very select”.

“Their meetings are infrequent but cherished,” the royal source said of William’s hangouts. “The lads are particular fans of barbecues, beer and a lot of wine.”