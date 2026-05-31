Beatrice, Eugenie royal roles set for reveal at key family event

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have to make a crucial decision in the days which will reveal the state of their royal ties.

For the unversed, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, is set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, in June.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to join the couple on their big day.

Now, questions have been raised about the scandalous York family's appearance in the ceremony. It is clear that Andrew and Fergie won't be invited.

But their daughters might come up to support their cousin.

As per a PR expert, if the sisters refused to take part in the wedding festivity, it would spark speculations about their declining relationship with the royal family.

As per express.co.uk, Nick Ede said, "Peter is their cousin, and the royals have always tried to present themselves as a close-knit family during important milestones like weddings."

He added, "Not attending could actually fuel even more speculation about divisions within the family."

But the expert believes that if Beatrice and Eugenie attend the wedding, the media attention will move to the sisters from the couple, which won't sit well with the royals.