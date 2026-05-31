Palace surprises fans with delightful photo of Princess and her kids

Princess Charlene of Monaco delighted fans with a heartfelt Mother's Day wish on social media.

On May 31, the Palace of Monaco's official Instagram account released a photo featuring the Princess and her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

France and Sweden celebrate Mother's Day on the last Sunday of May.

Charlene, married to Prince Albert, appeared ethereal in the photo released. Meanwhile, the royal children looked all grown up.

The caption alongside the image reads, "Wishing all moms a Happy Mother’s Day."

Fans extended Mother's Day wishes in the comments section.

One wrote, "Beautiful photo, you all look wonderful! Happy Mother's Day! And thank you."

"They look just like their mom, so beautiful!" another said.

One social media user penned, "Gorgeous, wish you strength and keep kindness and humanity in your heart towards those outside of the palace and vulnerable children."