Tuesday May 16, 2023
Justin Long addresses Kate Bosworth as ‘wife’, confirms secret wedding

Justin Long is officially married to Kate Bosworth.

During his latest episode of his podcast, Life is Short, Justin opened up about his new status as husband while he talked about his time in Bulgaria for his movie, Barbarian.

“I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” said the Live Free or Die Hard actor.

The House of Darkness actor continued, “She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with…set visits.”

I like to separating the relationship... But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time,” noted the 44-year-old.

The Accepted actor mentioned, “It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes.”

“It was the best,” he added.

Kate, who appeared on Amazon Live video on May 15, also confirmed her marriage news with Justin after she flaunted her wedding band worn with her engagement ring.

Earlier on April 4, Justin revealed that the couple had got engaged after their romance speculations back in January 2022.

The actor shared the news on Instagram where he posted a photo of him alongside Kate’s engagement ring.

He also wrote that he’s “grateful” to find a “partner” who “makes each day so full”.

Not only Justin, the actress too put up a post on photo-sharing app for her fans.

Kate believed that the love could bring her “endless peace and radical wonder”.

