 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot
Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot

Prince Andrew reportedly took part in official Coronation photos, but the images will never see the light of day.

The disgraced royal, who has been banned from royal duties following his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was allowed to wear the velvet robes at his brother’s coronation, which raised eyebrows for many.

The navy robe is marked with the badge of the Order of the Garter, which is one of the oldest and most senior orders of knighthood.

However, according to an insider who told The Telegraph that Andrew was even part of the official photo session that was done by Hugo Burnand after the Coronation ceremony.

“Andrew wanted to be included in the photoshoot and requested that there would be time in the schedule for him to be photographed,” the insider said. “He wanted to make sure there was an official record of his participation in his brother’s coronation,” the source said of King Charles’ big day.

The source continued, “But it is unlikely the images will be released by the palace.”

It was believed that Andrew was left out of the official royal family portrait after the Coronation on purpose, so that it is representative of his stripped titles. However, it seems that wasn’t the case.

Andrew stepped down from his public duties in 2019 after questions over his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein culminated in a car crash Newsnight interview. 

More From Royals:

William, Kate change strategy so their 'hard work' doesn't get lost in 'drama': Expert

William, Kate change strategy so their 'hard work' doesn't get lost in 'drama': Expert
Prince William, Prince Harry told it will take efforts from both side to reconcile

Prince William, Prince Harry told it will take efforts from both side to reconcile

Prince Andrew still ‘resisting’ move despite major slash in allowance

Prince Andrew still ‘resisting’ move despite major slash in allowance

King Charles warned yet again

King Charles warned yet again
Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed video

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear sketch location was changed
Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation

King Charles faces major blow days after his coronation
Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore video

Prince William ‘excited’ to hold Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 in Singapore

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s ‘real love story’ reflects in coronation portraits, expert
Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast video

Sarah Ferguson set to ‘spill the tea’ as she announces new podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first updates after King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first updates after King Charles coronation
Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Expert believes brothers will reconcile in 10 years

Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Expert believes brothers will reconcile in 10 years