Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot

Prince Andrew reportedly took part in official Coronation photos, but the images will never see the light of day.

The disgraced royal, who has been banned from royal duties following his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was allowed to wear the velvet robes at his brother’s coronation, which raised eyebrows for many.

The navy robe is marked with the badge of the Order of the Garter, which is one of the oldest and most senior orders of knighthood.

However, according to an insider who told The Telegraph that Andrew was even part of the official photo session that was done by Hugo Burnand after the Coronation ceremony.

“Andrew wanted to be included in the photoshoot and requested that there would be time in the schedule for him to be photographed,” the insider said. “He wanted to make sure there was an official record of his participation in his brother’s coronation,” the source said of King Charles’ big day.

The source continued, “But it is unlikely the images will be released by the palace.”

It was believed that Andrew was left out of the official royal family portrait after the Coronation on purpose, so that it is representative of his stripped titles. However, it seems that wasn’t the case.

Andrew stepped down from his public duties in 2019 after questions over his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein culminated in a car crash Newsnight interview.