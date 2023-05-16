 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Cannes Market to exhibit docuseries on Tim Burton featuring Johnny Depp

The Cannes Market will showcase a four-part documentary series centered around renowned filmmaker Tim Burton, recognized as one of Hollywood's most innovative voices.

Directed by Tara Wood, the documentary, titled Untitled Tim Burton Documentary, features prominent collaborators from Burton's cinematic journey, including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, composer Danny Elfman, Christopher Walken, Danny DeVito, Mia Wasikowska, and Christoph Waltz. Wood Entertainment will handle the sales of the documentary at Cannes, according to Deadline.

Described as an immersive exploration into Burton's imaginative realm, the series delves into the mind behind iconic films such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman, Batman Returns, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, the Netflix series Wednesday, and numerous other remarkable projects.

The documentary includes exclusive never-before-seen footage and fresh interviews, notably featuring Johnny Depp, who coincidentally stars in the Cannes Film Festival opening-night film Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn.

Depp, who first collaborated with Burton on the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, expressed his profound appreciation for the filmmaker, stating, "The most important filmmaker who changed my life completely is Tim. In the very beginning, he's the guy that fought for me."

Meanwhile, Tim Burton is currently involved in the development of Beetlejuice 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 1988 film. The sequel is set to feature Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, and other notable cast members.

