 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Yeoh explains why she took up the ‘Wicked’ role

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Michelle Yeoh explains why she took up the ‘Wicked’ role
Michelle Yeoh explains why she took up the ‘Wicked’ role

Michelle Yeoh has recently shared her thoughts about her character in the new movie, Wicked musical.

While speaking at the Fifth Annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival in Japan, the Oscar-winning actress said, “I’m trying something new right now — filming Jon Chu’s Wicked movie, which will be my first musical,” via Deadline.

“It’s very exciting, and I can’t wait for you all to see it,” remarked the Everything Everywhere All At Once star.

The actress stated, “It was a risk, but you will never know which doors will open for you unless you try them all.”

According to official synopsis, Yeoh will essay the role of Madame Morrible in the movie, which is basically the adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Interestingly, Yeoh and Chu have paired up again after Crazy Rich Asians in 2018. 

The movie will be released in two parts with first part is scheduled to release on November 27, 2024.

Sharing reason on Instagram, Chu added that they “tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises”.

“So, we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cast of the Wicked musical also includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift is all smiles as she recording studio with rumored beau Matt Healy

Taylor Swift is all smiles as she recording studio with rumored beau Matt Healy
Cannes Market to exhibit docuseries on Tim Burton featuring Johnny Depp

Cannes Market to exhibit docuseries on Tim Burton featuring Johnny Depp
Holly Willoughby makes comment amid feud rumors with co-host Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby makes comment amid feud rumors with co-host Phillip Schofield
Sheryl Lee Ralph advices Rutgers University students to bring ‘best to the world’

Sheryl Lee Ralph advices Rutgers University students to bring ‘best to the world’
Katy Perry shares reaction to her viral King Charles Coronation memes

Katy Perry shares reaction to her viral King Charles Coronation memes
Netflix documentary makes shocking revelation about Anna Nicole Smith's life

Netflix documentary makes shocking revelation about Anna Nicole Smith's life
‘This Morning’ ratings plunge as hosts Holly and Phillip fail to address feud

‘This Morning’ ratings plunge as hosts Holly and Phillip fail to address feud
Drew Barrymore says she ‘becomes’ her own person at drug rehabilitation centre

Drew Barrymore says she ‘becomes’ her own person at drug rehabilitation centre
Justin Long addresses Kate Bosworth as ‘wife’, confirms secret wedding

Justin Long addresses Kate Bosworth as ‘wife’, confirms secret wedding
Justin Timberlake fears ex Britney Spears will expose his secrets in memoir

Justin Timberlake fears ex Britney Spears will expose his secrets in memoir

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' opens Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' opens Cannes Film Festival
Members removed from club for taking pictures of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date

Members removed from club for taking pictures of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy date