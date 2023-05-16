Kim Kardashian’s son Saint says he tells her she means “nothing” to him

Fans took to social media to question his message, asking why he felt the need to use such severe wording

Media personality Kim Kardashian revealed the Mother’s Day messages she received from her four children, including one from her son Saint. One specific line from his message began to receive attention for its harsh wording.

While adding that her sister Khloe helped her kids arrange video messages for her, she showed off the footage from Saint: “Mom, I'm very grateful for you. I know I'm rude to you a lot, I say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me... I love you more than anything.”

He continued, adding: “You're my favorite in the family, I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you, never forget that.”

Fans took to social media to question his message, asking why a child felt the need to use such severe wording. One person commented: “I know I’m mean to you a lot, I say you’re nothing to me” having a kid sound too stressful bc why is Saint West telling Kim that?”

Another person wrote: “Kids really are just mini version of the parents in the best and worst ways saint said even when I say you’re nothing to me but you mean the world to me Kanye is that you?”