Jennifer Lopez shares how her twins suffer because of her successful career

Jennifer Lopez got candid on her kids' troubles as she revealed that they face bullying for having famous parents.

Speaking to Audacy, the Shotgun Wedding star got candid on her twins, Emme and Maximilian’s life in the spotlight which they did not even choose.

“I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that,” the singer-actor said.

J.Lo said that her 15-year-olds she shares with ex Marc Anthony “have just started letting [her] know how people treat them … [when] they walk into” rooms.

“[Others are] not seeing them for who they are,” Lopez added “And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

She went on to add how strangers judge the kids and bully them while also dishing on how important it is for their growth.

“Everybody has to deal with being bullied. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied,” Ben Affleck’s wife said. “But … they know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard.”

“The pain is necessary. The pain is actually good,” Lopes added. “The pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it.”