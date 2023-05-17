Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway’s ‘She Came to Me’ acquired by Vertical

Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway starrer 'She Came to Me' to be released in the US by Vertical

Vertical Entertainment has secured the US distribution rights for the eagerly awaited romantic comedy She Came to Me, which boasts a cast of high-profile stars including Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway.

The film is helmed by award-winning filmmaker Rebecca Miller, with a star-studded cast that includes Emmy winner Peter Dinklage and Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei.

The movie tells the story of Steven Lauddem, played by Dinklage, a composer struggling with a creative block that has left him unable to finish his comeback opera.

Hathaway plays Patricia, his former therapist-turned-wife, who suggests that he wander in the city to regain his inspiration. As Steven embarks on this journey, he meets Katrina, portrayed by Tomei, who helps him discover his true potential.

The film premiered as the opening night feature at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and is set in the bustling metropolis of New York City.

The talented ensemble cast includes Joanna Kulig, Brian d'Arcy James, Harlow Jane, and Evan Ellison.

The cinematographer for the film is Sam Levy, with Bryce Dessner, known for his work on The Revenant, serving as the composer. Bruce Springsteen has also contributed an original song, Addicted to Romance, to the movie.

Vertical Entertainment has recently acquired North American rights to several other movies, including the action thriller Kalahari starring Ryan Phillippe, and the Ashley Judd-led thriller Lazareth.