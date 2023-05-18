'Confident' Meghan Markle showed Prince Harry is 'star of the show's at NYC Gala

Meghan Markle has shown she is proud of being Prince Harry's wife at the NYC Gala.



The Duchess of Sussex , who walked hand-in-hand with her husband ahead of collecting her 'Women of Vision' Award, was spotted looking fondly at Harry in a couple of photos.

Commenting on the former actor's immense love for the Duke of Sussex, body language expert Judi James lauds Meghan's 'family unit.'

She began: "The family grouping on the red carpet shows Harry in 'hub' mode, standing in between Meghan and Doria to show a very loving family unit of three, with his arms out behind their backs to form a virtual and rather protective/supportive hug.

She then commeted on the loved-up chemistry of the Royal couple.

"When Harry and Meghan pose alone though the body language mood changes," Judi explained

Ms James went on to laud Meghan for giving respect to her husband.

"It is Meghan's night and she has looked like the confident star throughout but here she adopts a look that would normally signal it is the husband who is the star of the show, gazing up at him adoringly while he looks straight into the camera.

"This appears to be flattering and loving 'thank you' behaviour from Meghan, who seems to be keen to show the importance of her husband in her life and in her success."