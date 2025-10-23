King Charles stays ‘awake many nights' over Prince Andrew





King Charles has a soft spot for his defamed brother, Prince Andrew.



His Majesty, who has refrained from taking his scandalous younger brother’s ties to the parliament, is avoiding any further damage to the former Duke of York.

Royal author Omid Scobie notes. "One all-too-human family complication that the King apparently has a blind spot for is the shameful burden of Prince Andrew.”

"Understandably, he cares for his brother," wrote Scobie, "so much so that a close source said that during the most heightened moments of Andrew's downfall, Charles was tearful over fears for the shamed duke's mental health."

Meanwhile, a source reveals: "You'd find it hard to believe, but [Charles] has [lay] awake many nights worrying about him".