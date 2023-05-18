 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘neverending pity-me-please performance’ is ‘boring’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

Experts have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘forcing’ their ‘neverending pity-me-please performance’ on the public.

The Guardian writer Arwa Mahdawi weighed in on it all in her new piece for the outlet.

She started the converastion by questioning, “Is America finally getting bored of Harry and Meghan?” because “it’s starting to look that way.”

“Only a few months ago the pair were media darlings in the US; now they have become a bit of a joke.”

The writer also used Spare and the Harry & Meghan docuseries to add weight to their argument before saying, “The couple also get advice from a PR expert who tells them to portray themselves as victims” and that’s not “terribly flattering stuff.”

In the middle of the piece, Ms Mahdawi also referenced the couple’s alleged desire to sue South Park from a few months ago and branded it ‘baseless’ and boring’.

In Ms Mahdawi’s eyes, this “neverending pity-me-please performance the two are foisting upon us” is what is boring.

More From Royals:

Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his coronation

Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his coronation
Disney’s new ‘The Little Mermaid’ takes a dig at Kate Middleton?

Disney’s new ‘The Little Mermaid’ takes a dig at Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle alleged car chase could have claimed lives video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle alleged car chase could have claimed lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presenting ‘self-serving version’ of events video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presenting ‘self-serving version’ of events
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saving coronation details for Netflix series?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saving coronation details for Netflix series?
Prince Harry talks ‘getting close to Diana’ after ‘near fatal’ car crash video

Prince Harry talks ‘getting close to Diana’ after ‘near fatal’ car crash
Prince Louis reflects ‘typical third child behaviour’ with antics video

Prince Louis reflects ‘typical third child behaviour’ with antics

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security was driving recklessly amid car chase: Report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security was driving recklessly amid car chase: Report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for ‘exaggerating’ alleged New York ‘car chase’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for ‘exaggerating’ alleged New York ‘car chase’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘terrified’ during two-hour car chase video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘terrified’ during two-hour car chase
Police talks how Meghan Markle faced 'challenging' chase from paps in NYC video

Police talks how Meghan Markle faced 'challenging' chase from paps in NYC
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get no message from Royal Family after 'horrific chase' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get no message from Royal Family after 'horrific chase'