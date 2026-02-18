 
Geo News

Meghan Markle drops bombshell on Prince Harry amid 'make-or-break' deal

Duke and Duchess of Sussex face problems in UK summer plan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 18, 2026

Meghan Markle drops bombshell on Prince Harry amid make-or-break deal
Meghan Markle drops bombshell on Prince Harry amid 'make-or-break' deal

Prince Harry landed in another major trouble as the Sussexes' possible UK return plan in the summer dealt with Meghan Markle's demand.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might travel to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as peace talks initiated between Harry and his father, King Charles.

But, Heat Magazine reported that Meghan has put a long list of demands, causing tension for Harry as he desperately wants to make amends with his family.

"Meghan is demanding to stay at Apartment 1A and wants a full team sent in ahead of their arrival," the source shared.

From private chefs to trained nannies for the little Sussexes, the former Suits actress "ruffling feathers with her Hollywood A-list rider demands."

On the other hand, Harry has been taking steps very carefully, especially after he met with King Charles at Clarence House, which was seen as a major move during peace talks.

The Duke of Sussex believes that "One wrong move and there may be no way back, for their royal future or for their relationship with the family."

He is scared that if the future King William and Queen Catherine come to know about Meghan's demands, "they’ll be horrified."

King Charles, William under pressure as US committee reaches out over Andrew
King Charles, William under pressure as US committee reaches out over Andrew
Prince George was almost given very odd name, new details reveal
Prince George was almost given very odd name, new details reveal
King Charles Office gives update hours after monarch's greeting causes uproar
King Charles Office gives update hours after monarch's greeting causes uproar
Kensington Palace issues statement as Prince William makes urgent call
Kensington Palace issues statement as Prince William makes urgent call
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dodges investigators after receiving letters
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dodges investigators after receiving letters
Brooklyn Beckham lets slip hidden truth about Prince Harry, Meghan
Brooklyn Beckham lets slip hidden truth about Prince Harry, Meghan
Beatrice, Eugenie step back from causing 'frenzy' after William's stern move
Beatrice, Eugenie step back from causing 'frenzy' after William's stern move
Sarah Ferguson makes final plea to Prince William after losing everything
Sarah Ferguson makes final plea to Prince William after losing everything