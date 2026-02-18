Meghan Markle drops bombshell on Prince Harry amid 'make-or-break' deal

Prince Harry landed in another major trouble as the Sussexes' possible UK return plan in the summer dealt with Meghan Markle's demand.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might travel to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as peace talks initiated between Harry and his father, King Charles.

But, Heat Magazine reported that Meghan has put a long list of demands, causing tension for Harry as he desperately wants to make amends with his family.

"Meghan is demanding to stay at Apartment 1A and wants a full team sent in ahead of their arrival," the source shared.

From private chefs to trained nannies for the little Sussexes, the former Suits actress "ruffling feathers with her Hollywood A-list rider demands."

On the other hand, Harry has been taking steps very carefully, especially after he met with King Charles at Clarence House, which was seen as a major move during peace talks.

The Duke of Sussex believes that "One wrong move and there may be no way back, for their royal future or for their relationship with the family."

He is scared that if the future King William and Queen Catherine come to know about Meghan's demands, "they’ll be horrified."