Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas breaks silence on personal loss after major life setback

Harry's ex Cressida Bonas makes heartfelt admission about her major loss

Geo News Digital Desk
February 18, 2026

Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas makes heartfelt admission: 'Personal loss'

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, opened up about her grief after major life setback.

The 37-year-old has spoken in details for the first time about her heartbreak over watching her 'miracle' sister die from cancer, revealing how painful it was to lose her.

Pandora Cooper-Key died in July 2024 at the age 51 after a 26-year battle with the disease.

Cressida, in her exculsive, chat, also spoke about her 'adoration' for husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, 36, and her 'frustrations' during her two-year romance with the Duke of Sussex.

Cressida laid bare the grief that has consumed her family since Pandora's death in conversation with psychotherapist Julia Samuel - a close friend of the late Princess Diana and godmother to Prince George - on the Therapy Works podcast on Wednesday, February 18.

'For 26 years, cancer came and then it went and came and it went,' she said.

Harry's formr flame went on: 'Different organs, different places. One was a sarcoma, the other was Paget's disease. And that's what she had to face, really, the majority of her life. And then she had a tumor that was inoperable and died. I hate saying the word. I find it really hard to say the word died.'

Pandora, a ceramicist and former accessories designer for Vivienne Westwood, suffered from Li-Fraumeni syndrome - a rare genetic condition that prevents the body from fighting off cancer. 

She was first diagnosed just five weeks after giving birth to her eldest son Bow, now 18.

Cressida said: 'To watch the most important person in your life die is just completely shocking. I don't think that you're prepared for that in the Western world.'

She praised her lates sibling a miracle because people would say, she won't survive, and then she did for years and years.

Cressida married property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2020 and they have two children - son Wilbur, three, and daughter Delphina, eight months.

She continued: 'A week later, we were having a coffee, and she suddenly said, I don't understand why none of you are crying."

She got emotional while revealing the bitter truth of her life, adding: 'And I said, oh, my gosh, we cry all the time. We just don't want you to see our tears, but we cry all the time.'

She also made public her sister's words as she said: 'Please don't hide your tears. You have to be truthful with me as I am truthful with you and we have to be in this together.'

