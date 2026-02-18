Prince William, Harry finally put rift aside to accomplish shared mission

Prince William echoed his brother Prince Harry's thoughts, which must be delightful for the Duke of Sussex, as his desire to make peace with the royal family grows with each passing day.

On February 18, the future King returned to the spotlight for all the right reasons.

The doting father of George, Charlotte and Louis shed light on the importance of speaking out on mental health issues and suicide prevention.

During a panel discussion on BBC Radio1, William said, "Part of feeling comfortable talking about mental health is understanding it."

The highlight of his conversation was when he emphasised the need for "more male role models" who openly talk about their feelings, later normalising it.

William believes men talking about mental health "becomes second nature to all of us."

"And if we talk about that more, and educate people more, then hopefully the idea of suicide keeps being pushed further and further away," the Prince of Wales further shared.

The future King believes this practice will be fruitful for future generations.

In October 2025, Prince Harry joined Movember, the leading global men’s health nonprofit, where he highlighted the same issue as William: 'Men suffering in silence.'

The Duke's conversation revolved around "American men are dying younger, struggling more, and suffering in silence at rates that demand urgent attention."

Harry, at that time, also made a heartfelt plea to people and veterans struggling with health problems to speak up, as "silence is killing people."

Despite their estrangement, the brothers seem aligned, giving fans hope for a reunion and indicating they're setting aside their differences for meaningful causes.