Zara, Mike Tindall clear doubts over loyalty to Beatrice, Eugenie

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are known to have a close friendship with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie as they are often seen together during events.

However, there has been a major shift in the dynamics of the royal family as the Epstein files expose the dark secrets of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Even though the royals have shown their support to Beatrice and Eugenie, the tides seem to be turning against them as it was indicated that they also met with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew and Fergie are strictly ousted from the royal fold and William is issuing strict, albeit, unofficial direction to the family to steer clear of the Yorks. According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Zara and Mike are clear on their choices.

“If it came to choosing, Zara and Mike would naturally support William and Catherine if William should feel the need to oust Beatrice and Eugenie,” the expert told Daily Mail.

“They are independent enough to do as they wish, but nobody should doubt that their loyalty, like that of Zara's indomitable mother, Princess Anne, is first and foremost to the monarchy at all times.”

A common denominator between King Charles’s three nieces is that they have chosen to be non-working royals, but they are always present to support the monarch when they are called upon. Apart from that, they pursue their independent careers.

Princess Anne’s daughter relies on “several top sponsorships”. Zara is a highly popular equestrian and Mike has a special niche as a former rugby captain.

“The Epstein Files have placed the royal family on the defensive, as it cannot anticipate what is to come.”