Kensington Palace issues statement as Prince William makes urgent call

Prince William sat down for an important discussion, making an emotional plea to people going through tough times.

On February 18, the future King's team shared that William opened up about mental health issues, which led to suicide, on BBC Radio1.

The official social media page of the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a photo, featuring Prince William behind the mic.

The panel also included Allan Brownrigg, the director of clinical services at the charity James' Place.

Musicians Professor Green and Guvna B, along with a young man named Nathan, shared personal experiences on the same topic.

The message reads, "Joining @greg_james, @professorgreen, @guvnab and @jamesplaceuk on BBC Radio1 for an important conversation on suicide prevention

"Listen today at 8 pm on @bbcradio1 or on @bbcsounds now.

"If you or anyone you know has been affected by this topic, details of organisations offering information are available at BBC Action Line."

According to BBC, the future monarch opened up about his own emotional struggles, sharing that he takes time to understand his feelings.

"...I feel like that's a really important process to do every now and again, to check in with yourself and work out why you're feeling like you do," William said.

The Prince of Wales urged people to take mental health issues seriously, as it is not a temporary crisis, but he gave listeners hope, saying that it will pass if immediate precautions are taken.

Making an emotional plea, William said that it is high time that we "learn to love yourself and understand yourself."