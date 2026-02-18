Prince George was almost given very odd name, new details reveal

Prince George almost got a very different name: New details

There had been plenty of excitement when it was revealed that an heir to the throne was on the way for the young royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Royal Household had been celebrating since it would mark the beginning of a new generation for the British monarchy. Hence, there was also a lot of thought put into what the new parents would name the child, considering it would go down in history.

According to the forthcoming book on the Prince and Princess of Wales written by Royal editor Russell Myers, William had some of the wildest name recommendations while Kate had her heart set on a very special name.

When Catherine, the then-Duchess of Cambridge, was five months pregnant, the couple had shopping for baby clothes, but they decided not to learn the gender of the baby.

As for the names, Kate “had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth’s middle name) for a girl”. Meanwhile, William was hoping for a girl and wanted to give a tribute to his late mother, Diana, in the form of a middle name.

It was after a close friend gave the couple a book of baby names which they “spent hours thumbing through” and even burst into fits of laughter.

Royal sources shared that William would start meetings with his press team with an odd name suggestion which amused the team thoroughly.

“‘What do you think about Rodney for a boy, or maybe Graham?’, pausing for his team’s stuttered response before roaring with laughter.”