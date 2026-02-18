Ex-Prince Andrew receives major news just days before 66th birthday

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is currently under investigation over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, is surprisingly eligible for an important pay-out despite the harrowing allegations.

The disgraced brother of King Charles will be turning 66 on Friday which could lead him to a major opportunity over tax-payers’ money. According to a report by royal editor Matt Wilkinson, Andrew will be getting a state pension, which is unlikely for a member of the royal family.

The former Duke of York can claim his £7,000-a-year state pension along with a free bus and tube travel in London. Royals are not allowed to claim the taxpayer-funded benefit but since he paid National Insurance Contributions while serving in the Royal Navy for 22 years, he can.

Buckingham Palace had announced in October that Andrew’s royal titles, including Prince-style, have been removed. He has also been evicted from Royal Lodge and transported to the monarch’s Norfolk estate to the downsized four-bedroom Marsh Farm.

However, it is unclear if Andrew would be accepting the offer or not.

King Charles also has been receiving the pension for his Navy service since the past 11 years but he donated it to charity.

“If Andrew wants to do the right thing and take steps to improve his reputation then he would do well to donate his state pension to charity, maybe even Eugenie’s charity combatting modern slavery and human trafficking The Anti-Slavery Collective,” royal expert Phil Dampier suggested.