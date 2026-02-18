King Charles shares emotional message on heartbreaking loss

King Charles penned an emotional message as he paid a heartfelt tribute to a key figure who died at the age of 84.

A statement, which was released on the royal family's website, reads, "My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the death of the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We send our deepest sympathy to his family.

"I remember with great fondness meeting him in 2015 as we paid our respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. Much like Dr. King, Reverend Jackson’s tireless commitment to civil rights and social justice had a profound impact on countless people around the world, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations by his love for all God’s children."

At the end of his personal note, the monarch extended his thoughts and prayers to the civil rights activist's family "at a time of such heartbreaking loss."

