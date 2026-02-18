King Charles, William under pressure as US committee reaches out over Andrew

The British monarchy's troubles seem to be far from over, with senior royals facing growing pressure after Andrew's 'coward' decision.

King Charles and the hier to the throne, Prince William, held a secret meeting to get rid of Andrew crisis as investigation intensifies amid the Epstein saga.

According to Hilary Fordwich, "They have been forthright in stating there will be full cooperation with the UK police."

The future monarch is "exasperated" by his uncle's lack of cooperation with the US Epstein investigation.

Fordwich said: "Prince William, whose priority is preservation of the monarchy, is adamant regarding isolating his revolting uncle and won’t shield him from any fallout, remaining per his resent statement ‘focused on the victims’."

The expert went on: "He is exasperated that his uncle is refusing to cooperate or indeed to even answer US officials who want a transcribed interview."

Briton can be compelled to speak to members of the US government, but noted that a formal subpoena would be more compelling.

"Being now a UK private citizen residing outside the US I don’t believe he can easily be compelled, but a formal subpoena could be issued. Such pressure of both legal demands & those from the victims & their respective families are more than likely given the penchant for spectacle by US lawmakers," she said.

Garcia has formally requested testimony from Andrew in 2025.

Reacting to this, Ian Pelham Turner believes Andrew is staying silent to keep the public waiting on what he'll do next.

"The royal family will know he knows the family skeletons and if allegedly he is short of money or so angry at what has happened to him he could venture into a kiss and tell book which could bring a new fortune to him globally," Turner said.

"Andrew always promised to aid US lawmakers but clearly never intended to. The problem is, despite the prime minister’s recent urging, he cannot be forced to," calimed Fitzwilliams.