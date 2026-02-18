Palace unveils King Charles, Queen Camilla's bold step as Andrew faces exile

The royal family maintains its spirits amid Andrew-Fergie fallout as they are supporting the Britons' narrative and taking all neccesssary steps they can to deal with the crisis.

Buckhingham Palace has issued update on the monarch and his wife's bold step as the royal couple visited the studios in Dagenham on Wednesday, February 18.

The King and Queen's latest images and video, shared by a royal commentator on Instagram, show them meeting students at the Barking Learning Centre, where they learned about the local services operating run from the hub.

Camilla and Charles undertook several engagements in Barking and Dagenham on Wednesday, including a visit to the local college with former student Sir Idris Elba who was keen to show them the technical and professional education courses provided by the college.

The 77-year-old monarch reportedly made everyone laugh by passionately calling out "action!" when handed the clapper board.

He was greeted by dignitaries including Dagenham and Rainham MP Margaret Mullane.

According to the eyewitnesses, the King was a blur of excitement and anticipation.