King Charles Office gives update hours after monarch's greeting causes uproar

King Charles Office issues update hours after monarch’s greeting causes uproar

King Charles, who has been making efforts to instill harmony within the different communities of UK, was unexpectedly met with some heated reactions after he sent a message intended to be “peaceful”.

The monarch had shared a special greeting for the Muslim community in the UK and the Commonwealth around the world as many countries mark the beginning of holy month of Ramadan.

Even though there was appreciation for the King was including the message as part of an important Palace practice to mark key dates, some social media users expressed their dismay.

“Today marks Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent - a season of reflection, prayer, and service,” one user wrote in Instagram.

“YOU ARE A CHRISTIAN NATION,” one particular internet user exclaimed. Another reminded, “Ash Wednesday, Your Highness. Lent. [praying hands]”.

Some termed it as “disappointing” while others stressed that the “sovereign is head of church England”.

“It’s Ash Wednesday tomorrow your Majesty. Everything has gone to pot since the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth,” another user lamented.

Just hours later, the Buckingham Palace released another message from the King acknowledging the Christian tradition, which marks the start of Lent, a 40-day penitential period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving leading to Easter.

The statement read, “Today marks Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent - a season of reflection, prayer, and service.” It added, “May this Lent be a time of renewal for all who observe it.”

Following the post, social media users pointed out that there had been no need for the strong reaction.

One said, “see you you guys got our post. Now you can all relax [sic]”.

Another expressed relief, “There he is!!! Remember who you are. Protector of the Faith. CHRIST IS KING”

While one user echoed, “About time you membered the Christians in the UK and the commonwealth rather than islam.”