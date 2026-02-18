Andrew hit by devastating blow at new hideout amid Surrey police action

The late Queen's once beloved son, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has suffered a fresh blow as his new home is plagued by issues amid reports of latest development in Epstein case.

The former Duke of York, who recently left the Royal Lodge, has been dealt yet another blow ahead of his 66th birthday which falls on 20 February.

The former prince is currently living in Wood Farm whilst renovations to his permanent home are complete.

New photos of Marsh Farm show that the disgraced royal is going to face a potholes problem.

The area is on a flood plain and residents have been advised to sign up for flood alerts in case local measures fail to alleviate the risks.

A flood risk assessment from last year for Wolferton Barns, which is just metres from Marsh Farm, stated: “The Environment Agency operates a flood warning system to enable householders to protect life or act to manage the effect of flooding on property.

“Failure of Wolferton Pumping Station may occur due to long-term mechanical breakdown or power supply being disrupted. If conditions put properties and land at risk of flooding, emergency action would be taken using temporary pumping equipment.”

It emerges amid reports that Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following the release of US Department of Justice files relating to the late convicted financier Epstein.