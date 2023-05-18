 
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally’

Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

A body language expert has just shed some light into Prince Harry’s ‘severe side-eye’ at the Coronation.

These revelations, insights and claims have been brought forward by the famed Judi James, and are in connection to Prince Harry's appearance at the Coronation. 

There, Ms James addressed Harry’s ‘bravado’ at King Charles’ momentous event, and admitted, “Despite his act of bravado, there were some more telling moments and expressions from Harry, like this pensive one when he seemed to glance across at William.”

She also went as far as to allege that Harry’s “severe side-eye glance suggests he’s sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally.”

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “When we tell ourselves not to do something,” she continued, “the brain only tends to hear the suggestion without processing the ‘don’t’ command.” It suggested, “the more Harry was telling himself not to look across at his brother, the more he couldn’t stop.”

