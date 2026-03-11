 
Geo News

Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon

Future monarch William's gesture showcases thoughtful respect and inspires warmth

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon
Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon

Harry Potter and Star Wars legend, Warwick Davis, received an honour from the future monarch, Prince William, during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales' heartwarming gesture shows thoughtfulness and respect, helping the interaction feel more equal and comfortable as he dropped to one knee to honour the legend.

William, 43, presented royal honours to celebrate the Oscar-recognised actor Warwick Davis and England defender Alex Greenwood during the investiture ceremony.

Davis, 56, received an OBE for his contributions to drama and charitable work, while Greenwood, 32, was awarded an MBE recognising her services to football.

Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon

The ceremony saw William acknowledge two distinguished figures from vastly different fields.

Davis is a beloved screen presence known for iconic fantasy roles, while Greenwood was a key member of the triumphant Lionesses squad.

Prince Harry's UK night party details revealed in court amid Andrew fallout
Prince Harry's UK night party details revealed in court amid Andrew fallout
Meghan Markle denies report of 'reclaiming' power in UK
Meghan Markle denies report of 'reclaiming' power in UK
Prince William breaks silence on uproar caused by Andrew scandal
Prince William breaks silence on uproar caused by Andrew scandal
Prince William's shocking admission about Princess Kate's first child
Prince William's shocking admission about Princess Kate's first child
Beatrice, Eugenie's sad goodbye to royal privileges: 'Losing titles'
Beatrice, Eugenie's sad goodbye to royal privileges: 'Losing titles'
Meghan Markle excites fans with major update: 'Reconnect in Australia'
Meghan Markle excites fans with major update: 'Reconnect in Australia'
King Charles welcomes Caribbean leaders to St James's Palace
King Charles welcomes Caribbean leaders to St James's Palace
Queen Camilla delivers striking call to action with 'shame must change sides'
Queen Camilla delivers striking call to action with 'shame must change sides'