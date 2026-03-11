Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon

Harry Potter and Star Wars legend, Warwick Davis, received an honour from the future monarch, Prince William, during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales' heartwarming gesture shows thoughtfulness and respect, helping the interaction feel more equal and comfortable as he dropped to one knee to honour the legend.

William, 43, presented royal honours to celebrate the Oscar-recognised actor Warwick Davis and England defender Alex Greenwood during the investiture ceremony.

Davis, 56, received an OBE for his contributions to drama and charitable work, while Greenwood, 32, was awarded an MBE recognising her services to football.

The ceremony saw William acknowledge two distinguished figures from vastly different fields.

Davis is a beloved screen presence known for iconic fantasy roles, while Greenwood was a key member of the triumphant Lionesses squad.